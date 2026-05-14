Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Price Target Increased by 12.44% to 391.83

The average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries (NasdaqGS:AEIS) has been revised to $391.83 / share. This is an increase of 12.44% from the prior estimate of $348.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $299.46 to a high of $451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from the latest reported closing price of $339.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 24.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.14%, an increase of 50.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.27% to 45,557K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,319K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,833K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 77.69% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,692K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,642K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 79.87% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,408K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 11.03% over the last quarter.

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