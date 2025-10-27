Is Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Advanced Energy Industries is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Advanced Energy Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS' full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AEIS has returned about 75.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.9%. This means that Advanced Energy Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS). The stock is up 249.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Advanced Energy Industries belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.5% so far this year, meaning that AEIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., however, belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +39.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Advanced Energy Industries and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.