Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Launches Paramount HP 10013

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. AEIS has rolled out a power generator namely Paramount HP 10013 in a bid to bolster its Paramount platform.



The new product is based on the company’s power delivery systems for plasma applications, which make it capable of delivering high impulse energy with low average power for accurate and repeatable pulsed power.



Further, Paramount HP 10013 equipsParamount 13.56 MHz platform, with higher power 10 kW capabilities, which help in boosting plasma density and ion energy.



This makes the new power generator ideal for fastening the process of etching and deposition.

New Launch to Benefit

With the launch of HP 10013, the company expands its Paramount radio frequency power generator product family.



Further, we note that the company is likely to gain momentum across applications such as conductor etch, dielectric etch, deposition, sputtering and ion implantation with the new power generator.



This, in turn, will aid Advanced Energy Industries to gain traction among semiconductor and industrial thin-film applications.



Moreover, Paramount HP 10013 is well-designed to meet the critical needs of semiconductor and industrial manufacturers. This is noteworthy.



Hence, the latest launch bodes well for the company’s deepening focus on expanding footprint in semiconductor capital and industrial power capital markets.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Expanding Product Portfolio

Paramount HP 10013 expands the company’s overall product portfolio, which remains the key catalyst for Advanced Energy Industries.



Apart from Paramount HP 10013, the company recently unveiled a user-configurable modular power supply platform namely Excelsys CoolX3000.



Further, the introduction of a lighting power and control system, which can be ideally used in indoor, vertical and greenhouse farming, remains noteworthy.



Further, the company rolled out MAXstream remote plasma source product line that offers higher power accuracy, best-in-class plasma ignition and increased reliability. The product line can be primarily used in plasma cleaning of process chambers.



We believe that expanding product portfolio will continue to shape the growth trajectory of Advanced Energy Industries in its operating end-markets, which, in turn, will aid its financial performance.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Advanced Energy Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector are KLA Corporation KLAC, TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH. All three companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for KLA, TE Connectivity and Vishay are pegged at 11.56%, 10.41% and 2.58%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.