ADVANCED ENERGY INDS Earnings Results: $AEIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 12, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

ADVANCED ENERGY INDS ($AEIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, beating estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $415,400,000, beating estimates of $401,791,912 by $13,608,088.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDS Insider Trading Activity

ADVANCED ENERGY INDS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK BALL sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $384,545
  • TINA DONIKOWSKI sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $210,312
  • LANESHA MINNIX sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $111,720
  • ANNE DELSANTO sold 148 shares for an estimated $15,486

ADVANCED ENERGY INDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCED ENERGY INDS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 603,896 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,554,015
  • NORGES BANK added 166,220 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,220,018
  • FMR LLC added 161,863 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,034,462
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 114,924 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,094,601
  • CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 96,918 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,199,650
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 89,192 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,313,270
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 88,413 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,223,195

