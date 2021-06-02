Markets
Advanced Energy Buys Tegam For $18 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy (AEIS) Wednesday said it has acquired Tegam Inc., a metrology and calibration instrumentation provider used in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets, for $18 million cash.

The acquisition adds Tegam's metrology and calibration instrumentation to Advanced Energy's RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets.

Advanced Energy expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings in 2021.

TEGAM had revenue of about $10 million in the fiscal year ending October 2020.

