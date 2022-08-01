Advanced Energy Authorizes Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.10/share

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) announced Monday that its board of directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2022.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to review and approval by the board of directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.