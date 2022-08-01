Advanced Energy Authorizes Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.10/share

Markets
(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) announced Monday that its board of directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2022.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to review and approval by the board of directors.

