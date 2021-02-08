Advanced Energy (AEIS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.10 and $1.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.36 per share, indicating growth of 56.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the company anticipates revenues of $340-$380 million. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $365.03 million, which suggests growth of 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 38.07%.

Key Factors to Note

Growing momentum across semiconductor equipment, telecom and networking, and data center verticals is expected to have benefited the fourth-quarter performance of the company.



Moreover, increasing investments in foundry/logic, complex 3D NAND devices, DRAM, and foundry and logic are anticipated to have remained tailwinds for the company.



Further, strengthening momentum across hyperscale customers and benefits from the rapid 5G deployments are expected to have been other positives.



Positive contributions from the Artesyn buyout are also anticipated to have remained encouraging for the company in the quarter under review.



Additionally, Advanced Energy’s strengthening product portfolio is likely to have driven top-line growth in the fourth quarter.



The launch of CoolX3000, which expanded the company’s CoolX family of configurable power supplies, is expected to have aided Advanced Energy’s performance in the industrial and medical markets in the quarter under review.



Further, the unveiling of a lighting power and control system, which can be ideally used in indoor, vertical and greenhouse farming, is anticipated to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Furthermore, the introduction of the MAXstream remote plasma source product line is expected to have benefited the company in plasma cleaning of process chambers.



Apart from this, solid demand for Advanced Energy’s power supplies for medical applications is expected to have contributed well to the top line in the fourth quarter.



However, macro headwinds related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply-chain constraints, are expected to have remained overhangs for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Advanced Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Advanced Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

