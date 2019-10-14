Advanced Energy (AEIS) Supplies Power to Grenzebach's Lab

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS is engaged in providing power supplies to Grenzebach Group’s advanced architectural glass coating lab in Hamlar, Germany.



Notably, the lab is known for innovation in the architectural glass coating industry, which has witnessed a shift toward bipolar-pulsed DC power system to cater to changing customer requirements and industry complexities.



The lab is likely to commence production from mid-October. The huge shift to high-quality bipolar-pulsed DC power system technology will act as a growth catalyst for Advance Energy and expand its customer base.



Grenzebach lab will receive stable and robust power solutions as part of the deal. The deal is thus expected to lead to a win – win situation for both companies.



Enhanced Power Portfolio



The new architectural glass coating machine effectively uses some of Advanced Energy’s most robust technologies like advanced pulsed DC Solution and Ascent DMS among others. The advanced technologies enable uninterrupted and strong power flow to support the intensive coating process.



The Ascent DMS technology enables convenient flow of power making it highly controllable and cost-efficient.



These technologies position Advanced Energy well in the Energy sector.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. revenue-ttm | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Other Strategic Partnerships

Advanced Energy recently completed the acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power. With this highly-strategic acquisition, Advanced Energy has become a diversified power company with a global reach, which is expected to accelerate its earnings.



Besides this, Advanced Energy collaborated with Colorado State University for a research and development program in the emerging power application processes for a period of one year to strengthen its presence in the energy sector that is likely to drive growth in the top line.



We believe that Advanced Energy’s dynamic and continuously evolving power solutions and the company’s strategic partnerships around the globe will expand their customer base and propel innovation in the energy sector.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Advanced Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Alteryx, Inc. AYX, Garmin Ltd. GRMN and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A. While Alteryx and Garmin sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term expected earnings growth rate for Alteryx, Garmin and Agilent is currently pegged at 17.6%, 7.4% and 11.8%, respectively.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.