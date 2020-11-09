Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS reported third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.9%. Further, the bottom line was higher than management’s guided range of 9 cents to $1.40 per share.



The bottom line also improvedsignificantly from 54 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the figure surged 40.7% sequentially.



Revenues of $389.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352 million and came within management’s guided range of $325-$375 million. Moreover, the top line soared 122.4% from the year-ago quarter and 14.6% from the prior quarter.



The year-over-year improvement in the top line can be attributed to favourable demand conditions. Plus, a strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, data center, telecom and networking, and industrial and medical contributed to the outperformance. Additionally, a positive contribution from Artesyn Embedded Power buyout was a catalyst.



Further, a solid performance delivered by the company across North America and Asia was a major upside.



However, coronavirus-induced supply-chain constraints remained concerns.



Shares of Advanced Energy have returned 17.2% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry’s rally of 32.6%.





Nevertheless, the company is optimistic about its power supplies for medical applications. Further, prospects related to 5G remain key levers. Additionally, the strengthening momentum across data center market is a tailwind.



All these factors are likely to help the stock rebound in the near term.

Top Line in Detail

Product revenues soared 141.8% year over year to $358.3 million (92% of total revenues) in the third quarter.



Services revenues improved15.8% from the prior-year quarter to $31.3 million (8% of revenues).

Product Line in Detail

Semiconductor Equipment revenues jumped 73.2% year over year to $167.1 million (43% of total revenues). The company witnessed heavy investments in foundry/logic, which acted as a boon. Also, hefty NAND memory investments contributed significantlyto the results. This apart, a solid momentum across semiconductor products and services substantially aided the performance.



Industrial & Medical revenues rose 57.7% year over year to $87 million (22.3% of revenues).



Telecom & Networking revenues were $47.7 million (12.2% of revenues), up from $10.02 million in the prior-year quarter.



Data CenterComputing revenues were $87.7 million (22.5% of revenues), up from $13.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Climbing hyperscale revenues and a strong momentum across Enterprise OEM owing to solid demand from prior design wins benefited the company.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

In the third quarter, non-GAAP gross profit was 39.8%, which contracted 380 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.9 million, up 47.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted significantly from 30.5% in the year-ago quarter to 20.3% in the reported quarter.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin was 19.5%, expanding 640 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $431.6 million compared with $383.4million as of Jun 30, 2020.



Long-term debt stood at $308.8 million at the end of the third quarter, down from $313.04million at the end of the second quarter.



During the third quarter, cash flow from operations was $67.5 million compared with $38.6 million in the second quarter.



Capital expenditure during the reported quarter was $11.8 million, up from $7.3 million in the prior quarter.

Q420 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2020, Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.10 and $1.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.10 per share.



Further, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $340-$380 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is projected at $341.05 million.

