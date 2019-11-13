Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS reported third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 54 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.9%. Further, the figure was higher than management’s guided range of 28-38 cents.



Notably, Artesyn Embedded Power buyout contributed 7 cents per share to the bottom line. Excluding the acquisition, EPS would have been 47 cents.



However, the reported figure declined 48.6% on a year-over-year basis but surged 20% sequentially.



Revenues of $175.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.7 million and management’s guided range of $123-$133 million. Further, the figure improved 1.2% from the year-ago quarter and 30% from the prior quarter.



The top line was driven by solid momentum across Asia during the reported quarter. Further, improving demand in semiconductor equipment market remained positive.



Additionally, acquisition contributions remained a major positive. Artesyn Embedded Power buyout accounted for $41 million of revenues in the reported quarter.



Further, Advanced Energy made foray into two new growth markets – data center computing, and telecom and networking on the back of Artesyn Embedded Power acquisition.



However, the company bore the impact of macro-economic headwinds throughout the third quarter. Further, sluggishness in the semiconductor market persisted as a headwind.



Coming to price performance, Advanced Energy has gained 52.8% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry’s rally of 79.3%.



Nevertheless, strong cost optimization strategy, new product design wins and strong product pipelines are likely to help the stock recover in the near term.





Top-Line in Detail



Product revenues improved 2.3% year over year to $148.1 million (84.6% of total revenues) in the third quarter. This can primarily be attributed to growing semiconductor revenues due to strengthening momentum in semiconductor equipment space and contributions from design wins.



Services revenues decreased 4.4% from the prior-year quarter to $26.9 million (15.4% of revenues). This can primarily attributed to sluggish semiconductor service revenues. Further, divestiture of U.S. central inverter business impacted the results negatively, without which revenues would have remained flat year over year.



Product Line in Detail



Semiconductor Equipment revenues decreased 19.6% year over year to $96.4 million (55.1% of the total revenues). This was owing to low fab utilization, which hurt the demand for used equipment and retrofits. However, the company witnessed growing investments in foundry/logic that boosted demand for the company’s semiconductor products during the reported quarter.



Industrial & Medical revenues improved 3.9% year over year to $55.2 million (31.5% of revenues). Contributions from Artesyn Embedded Power acquisition remained positive. Further, motor drive design win drove the revenues further. Additionally, solid performance of the company’s portfolio of high and low voltage power supplies in the medical imaging and diagnostic market contributed to revenues. However, weak demand for automotive and industrial applications, manufacturing contraction in Europe, and increased pricing pressure in the solar market is likely to continue weighing on margins.



Telecom & Networking revenues were $10.02 million (5.7% of revenues). The company benefited from 5G platforms at infrastructure equipment suppliers.



Data Center Computing revenues were $13.5 million (7.7% of revenues). New design wins across hyperscale and enterprise customers remained a positive.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

In third quarter, non-GAAP gross profit was 43.6%, which contracted 640 bps in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues came in 30.5%, which expanded 610 bps year over year.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin was 13.1%, contracting from 25.6% in the prior-year quarter.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Sep 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and Marketable securities were $341.1 million compared with $359.8 million Jun 30, 2019.



During the third quarter, cash flow from operations was $10.5 million compared with $11.5 million in the second quarter.



Capital expenditure during the reported quarter stood at $8.9 million.



Guidance



For fourth-quarter 2019, Advanced Energy expects revenues in the range of $295-$325 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $288.7 million.



Non-GAAP earnings is anticipated in the band of 56-80 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 59 cents per share.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



Advanced Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector worth considering are Alteryx, Inc. AYX, Instructure, Inc. INST and Fortinet, Inc. FTNT. All the three stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Alteryx, Instructure and Fortinet is currently pegged at 39.85%, 30% and 14%, respectively.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.