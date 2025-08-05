Key Points GAAP revenue grew 21.0% year over year to $441.5 million, compared with $364.9 million in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst expectations by $20.2 million.

Non-GAAP EPS reached $1.50, beating non-GAAP estimates by 14.5% and rising 76.5% from $0.85 in Q2 2024 to $1.50.

Data Center Computing revenue nearly doubled year over year, while gross margins (GAAP) improved by 2.8 percentage points year over year.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS), a global leader in precision power conversion solutions for the semiconductor, data center, industrial, and medical sectors, released its Q2 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $441.5 million, topping both its own guidance range and analyst estimates of $421.3 million (GAAP). Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.50, outpacing expectations by $0.19 (non-GAAP). The quarter saw standout growth in AI-driven Data Center Computing solutions and Semiconductor Equipment. Gross margin and net income (GAAP) both saw substantial gains compared to the prior year period, reflecting manufacturing optimization and an improved mix. Overall, Advanced Energy delivered a strong quarter with notable operational and financial progress, despite some ongoing areas of caution in specific end markets.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.50 $1.31 $0.85 76.5 % Revenue (GAAP) $441.5 million $421.3 million $364.9 million 21.0 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 38.1 % 35.3 % 2.8 pp Operating Income (GAAP) $31.6 million $12.9 million 144.9 % Net Income (GAAP) N/A $15.4 million N/A

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Advanced Energy Industries designs and manufactures highly specialized power conversion technologies. Its core business is supplying power systems for semiconductor equipment, data centers, and a variety of industrial and medical devices. The company's products manage and convert electrical power, ensuring reliable performance in mission-critical applications.

Recently, the company has focused on expanding its presence in AI data center power supplies and next-generation plasma power products for semiconductor manufacturing. Strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of Airity Technologies for high-voltage power conversion, and investments in manufacturing optimization, are also crucial to growth. Key factors for success include winning new design slots with major customers, keeping costs under control through global manufacturing shifts, and investing heavily in research and development to maintain technological leadership.

Highlights From the Quarter: Growth, Segments, and Operations

The second quarter brought a record performance in Data Center Computing. Data Center Computing revenue nearly doubled to $141.6 million, Data Center Computing revenue made up 32% of total company revenue, up from 20% in Q2 2024. This surge was fueled by strong demand for AI data center solutions, with multiple hyperscale (large internet infrastructure) customers ramping up new system designs. Forward visibility looks positive, with several new design wins expected to go into large-scale production late in the year and into 2026.

The Semiconductor Equipment business remained the largest revenue driver, contributing $209.5 million, or 47.5% of total revenue. Growth outpaced the wafer fabrication equipment industry, which is expected to grow just 0–5% in 2025. Management highlighted rapid customer adoption of new plasma power products for logic and memory chip manufacturing. These products are used to precisely control the etch and deposition steps in semiconductor fabrication, which are essential for creating ever-smaller, high-performance chips. Management noted that next-generation product qualifications continued at a brisk pace, with 350 units shipped as of the close of Q1 2025.

Industrial and Medical revenue (GAAP) remains subdued, coming in at $68.6 million, which is down 13% from the prior-year period but up 7% versus the previous quarter. This segment has endured four consecutive quarters of channel destocking as customers worked through inventory built up during earlier supply chain disruptions. Management observed "early signs of recovery" late in the period, including a rebound in orders from distributors. The company continues to view acquisitions in this area as a growth opportunity, given the segment’s fragmented landscape.

Telecom and Networking contributed $21.8 million (GAAP), marking an 11% decline compared to Q2 2024, but holding steady relative to last quarter. This business is not a primary growth focus, but revenue here remains within targets.

Manufacturing optimization is a multi-year process at Advanced Energy. The company expanded operations in Mexico and continued investing in a new Thailand facility, projected to help improve cost structures and better manage tariffs. Related restructuring and transition charges were $7.0 million, reflecting the ongoing investment in streamlining global manufacturing. The company also kept operating expense growth well below the revenue growth rate. This reflects its commitment to innovation and to supporting the ramp-up of new product generations.

Capital returns continued with $22.8 million in share repurchases and $3.9 million paid in quarterly dividends. Operating cash flow was $46.5 million, and Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) were $713.5 million as of June 30, 2025, providing significant financial flexibility.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, management provided guidance for revenue of $420 million, plus or minus $20 million for Q3 2025. The forecast for non-GAAP EPS is $1.45, with a $0.25 range, and GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.82, also with a $0.25 range, for Q3 2025. This guidance points to GAAP revenue for Q3 2025 that is roughly flat compared to Q2 2025 (reported GAAP revenue of $441.5 million), but still higher than prior analyst expectations.

Areas investors should monitor include the company’s customer concentration risk -- as a large share of sales comes from two major semiconductor equipment suppliers. Ongoing recovery in Industrial and Medical, as well as the impact of tariffs on certain product lines, also remain watchpoints. Manufacturing optimization costs remain, but the company expects these investments will support future profitability. The company continues to focus on capital returns to shareholders and strong cash generation as part of its overall strategy.

AEIS pays a quarterly dividend. The company paid $3.9 million in dividends.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.