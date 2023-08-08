Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS delivered second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. The bottom line declined 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $415.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $414 million. The top line decreased 5.8% year over year.



Softness across Semiconductor Equipment and Data Center Computing markets led to a year-over-year decline in the top line.



Nevertheless, strong momentum across the Industrial and Medical and Telecom and Networking end markets was a positive.

End Market in Detail

Semiconductor Equipment: Revenues generated from the market fell 24.3% year over year to $173.2 million (41.7% of the total revenues). The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192 million.



Nevertheless, the growing requirement for high-voltage equipment in implant applications was a positive.



Industrial & Medical: Revenues from the market grew 21.6% year over year to $127.6 million (30.7% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109 million. Top-line growth in the market was driven by growing design wins in industrial and medical applications.



Data Center Computing: Revenues from the market were $59.1 million (14.2% of the total revenues), down 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70 million. Weakness among enterprise customers was a concern.



Telecom & Networking: Revenues generated from the market were $55.7 million (13.4% of the total revenues), up 46.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.2 million. This was driven by improved component availability.

Operating Results

In the second quarter, GAAP gross margin was 35.4%, which contracted 140 basis points (bps) year over year. The non-GAAP gross margin was 35.6%, down 150 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $98.5 million, up 4.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 230 bps year over year to 23.7% in the reported quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 11.9%, contracting 390 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $455.2 million compared with $461.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Total debt was $363.5 million at the end of second quarter, down from $368.4 million at the first quarter’s end.



For the second quarter, cash flow from operations was $23.6 million, lower than $31.9 million in the first quarter.



Advanced Energy made dividend payments of $3.8 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share (+/- 20 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.24 per share.



Advanced Energy anticipates revenues of $415 million (+/- $15 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $434.03 million.

