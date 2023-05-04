Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The bottom line remained flat on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $425.04 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411.13 million. The top line improved 7% year over year.



Strong momentum across the Industrial and Medical and Telecom and Networking end markets drove top-line growth in the reported quarter.



However, softness across Semiconductor Equipment and Data Center Computing markets was a concern.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

End Market in Detail

Semiconductor Equipment: Revenues generated from the market fell 4% year over year to $194.21 million (45.7% of the total revenues).



Nevertheless, solid demand for high voltage and growing design wins in etch and deposition were positives.



Industrial & Medical: Revenues from the market grew 48% year over year to $123.02 million (29% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. Top-line growth in the market was driven by growing design wins in industrial and medical applications. Also, strong demand for thin film was a tailwind.



Data Center Computing: Revenues from the market were $59.7 million (14% of the total revenues), down 22% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Component shortage and weakening momentum among hyper-scale customers were concerns.



Telecom & Networking: Revenues generated from the market were $48.15 million (11.3% of the total revenues), up 36% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Operating Results

In the first quarter, GAAP gross margin was 36.5%, which expanded 20 basis points (bps) year over year. The non-GAAP gross margin was 36.8%, expanding 20 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $99.7 million, up 13.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 147 bps year over year to 23.5% in the reported quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 13.4%, contracting 110 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $461.7 million compared with $458.82 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total debt was $368.4 million at the first-quarter end, down from $373.3 million at the fourth-quarter end.



For the first quarter, cash flow from operations was $31.9 million, which dropped from $70.7 million in the fourth quarter.



Advanced Energy made dividend payments of $3.8 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.00 per share (+/- 25 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.13 per share.



Advanced Energy anticipates revenues of $410 million (+/- $20 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $417.39 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Advanced Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Agilent Technologies A, DigitalOcean DOCN and Paycor HCM PYCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent Technologies is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, implying growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. A has lost 11.6% in the year-to-date period.



DigitalOcean is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. DOCN has gained 25.5% in the year-to-date period.



Paycor HCM is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYCR’s earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 36.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. PYCR has gained 26% in the year-to-date period.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.