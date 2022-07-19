Advanced Energy (AEIS) Expands Portfolio With GROWINSIGHT

Advanced Energy AEIS introduced a horticultural monitoring and control system called GROWINSIGHT.

GROWINSIGHT has the ability to simplify the process of monitoring and controlling lighting power systems, temperature, carbon dioxide humidity and photosynthetic active radiation sensors and cameras, while reducing the cost of capital and operating expenses.

It can bring the power of cloud computing to controlled environment agriculture. GROWINSIGHT can secure cloud integration and local execution to ensure that deployed processes are not impacted by network interruptions.

With the GROWINSIGHT platform, Advanced Energy aims to help growers cater to the needs of horticultural lighting applications.

Thus, on the back of the GROWINSIGHT platform, AEIS is expected to gain momentum among growers, which in turn, is likely to drive its top-line growth in the days ahead.

This is expected to help Advanced Energy win investors’ confidence in the near term and the long haul.

Shares of AEIS have been down 16.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 29.2%.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

The latest move bodes well for Advanced Energy’s growing initiatives to expand its portfolio of technologically advanced solutions for various applications.

Apart from the recent release of the GROWINSIGHT platform, AEIS introduced the Open Compute Project Open Rack version 3 compliant high-density AC-DC power shelf in May, which consumes less power and improves the reliability of compute and storage applications in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.

In the same month, Advanced Energy released a comprehensive RF power delivery solution that combines advanced, digitally-controlled power supplies with an accurate digital impedance matching network.

In March, AEIS unveiled the Artesyn LCC1200 series, a family of fanless, conduction-cooled AC-DC power supplies. The series generates up to 1,200W power and reduces the need for multiple power supplies in high-power industrial and outdoor applications.

We believe that Advanced Energy’s growing portfolio offerings will continue to help it sustain momentum in various end-markets it serves.

