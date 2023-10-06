Advanced Energy (AEIS) Expands Portfolio With Artesyn CSU3200ET

Advanced Energy Industries AEIS is expanding its footprint in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) domains. It recently introduced an extended range of ultra-high-density front-end power supplies with a 3200 W unit in the common redundant power supply (CPRS) 1U form factor.



The Artesyn CSU3200ET series addresses the high-performance, space-constrained power demands of next-generation computing applications, including AI and ML. Delivering currents up to 262 A, the CSU3200ET series operates with efficiencies up to 96% and carries 80PLUS Titanium efficiency certification.



80PLUS Titanium efficiency and CPRS form factors are necessities for data center operators as space-efficient solutions are needed to support high-performance compute applications that require large numbers of power-hungry AI/ML processors. Advanced Energy’s initiative to extend the power rating of its CSU family to 3200 W solves this issue.



Accepting a universal input voltage range of 180 to 264 VAC and drawing a maximum input current of 16 A, the CSU3200ET hot-pluggable power supplies feature active power factor correction and very low total harmonic current distortion to comply with EN 61000-3-2 limits even at light loads.



CSU3200ET series models are fully compliant with EMI Class A, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and all relevant safety standards.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Advanced Energy Benefits From Robust Portfolio

Advanced Energy is benefiting from strong momentum across telecom and networking, and industrial and medical markets. Solid demand for high voltage and strong design wins in etch and deposition is contributing well.



Moreover, growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key drivers in the near term for Advanced Energy.



Advanced Energy recently announced the new high-power, liquid-cooled configurable power solution. The iHP Liquid is the latest addition to its portfolio of intelligent, digitally configurable power solutions that provide flexible power in a wide range of industrial, lighting, horticulture, medical and semiconductor applications.



The company’s latest launch of the eVerest RF generator, which is a complete RF power delivery system, delivers transformational plasma power control technology for the Angstrom Era. Advanced Energy also unveiled Luxtron M-1100, which is a multi-channel sensing platform offering high accuracy.



However, the company is still experiencing shortages of selected power MOSFET, power analog and microcontroller components. For third-quarter 2023, Advanced Energy anticipates revenues of $415 million (+/- $15 million).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $421.84 million, suggesting a decline of 18.29% year over year.



Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share (+/- 20 cents). The consensus mark is pegged at $1.16 per share unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Advanced Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have gained 13.9%, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 33.8%.



NVIDIA NVDA, Dell Technologies DELL and Splunk SPLK are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of NVDA, DELL and SPLK have gained 205.4%, 64.6% and 70.7%, on a year-to-date basis, respectively.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA, Dell Technologies and Splunk are pegged at 13.5%, 12%, and 29.55%, respectively.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.