Advanced Energy (AEIS) Expands Portfolio With Artesyn Converter

Advanced Energy AEIS is consistently introducing new technological devices to provide advanced solutions to customers.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently launched its first non-isolated bus converter (NIBC) named Artesyn NDQ900.

The Artesyn NDQ900 DC/DC converter integrates a PMBus interface for flexibility in digital control and monitoring.

The converter features a wide 40 V to 60 V DC input range and operates at up to 900 W with 97% efficiency, enabling transition to 48 V infrastructure.

The converter reduces power consumption without compromising on performance optimization across multiple load scenarios.

Artesyn NDQ900 features an integrated under-voltage lockout function as well as protection against over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature conditions.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Move to Benefit

The abovementioned features highlight the efficiency and reliability of the Artesyn NDQ900 DC/DC converter.

This, in turn, makes the converter suitable for high-power computing, networking, telecommunications, data storage and test and measurement applications.

On the back of the Artesyn NDQ900, AEIS is expected to gain momentum among customers, is likely to drive its top-line growth in the days ahead.

This is expected to help Advanced Energy win investors’ confidence in the near term and the long haul.

Shares of AEIS have been up 0.5% in the year-to-date period, against the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 33.5%.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

The latest launch of Artesyn NDQ900 converter bodes well for Advanced Energy’s growing initiatives to expand its portfolio of technologically advanced solutions for various applications.

Apart from the recent release, AEIS introduced a fully integrated capacitor charger named Excelsys FC1500. The device provides 1500 W constant power over all charge voltages from 200 V to 1000 V, making it ideal for surgical and aesthetic laser applications.

Advanced Energy launches the horticultural monitoring and control system, GROWINSIGHT to help growers cater to the needs of horticultural lighting applications.

AEIS introduced the Open Compute Project Open Rack version 3 compliant high-density AC-DC power shelf which consumes less power and improves the reliability of compute and storage applications in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.

Advanced Energy released a comprehensive RF power delivery solution that combines advanced, digitally-controlled power supplies with an accurate digital impedance matching network.

We believe that Advanced Energy’s growing portfolio offerings will continue to help it sustain momentum in various end-markets it serves.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Advanced Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Airbnb ABNB and Asure Software ASUR. While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 10.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Airbnb has lost 43% in the year-to-date period. ABNB’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.7%.

Asure Software has gained 5.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.