Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Fly 32% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 18% in the last twelve months.

Although its price has surged higher, Advanced Emissions Solutions may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.1x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Advanced Emissions Solutions over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NasdaqGM:ADES Price Based on Past Earnings August 17th 2022 Although there are no analyst estimates available for Advanced Emissions Solutions, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Advanced Emissions Solutions' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Advanced Emissions Solutions' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 26%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 22% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.9% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's understandable that Advanced Emissions Solutions' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Advanced Emissions Solutions' P/E

Advanced Emissions Solutions' recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Advanced Emissions Solutions maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Advanced Emissions Solutions has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

