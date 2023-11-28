Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ADES's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

ADES has rallied 54.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates ADES could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at ADES's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ADES for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

