Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ADES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.35, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADES was $10.35, representing a -32.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.34 and a 12.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.17.

ADES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ADES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ADES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.95%, compared to an industry average of 29.7%.

