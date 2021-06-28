Advanced Drainage (WMS) Moves 3.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS shares ended the last trading session 3.2% higher at $112.42. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The announcement of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, and a slew of other positive economic data like solid first-quarter GDP as well as lower weekly jobless claims might have driven the stock.

This maker of water drainage systems and pipes is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +49.4%. Revenues are expected to be $589.65 million, up 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Advanced Drainage, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WMS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.