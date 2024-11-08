Advanced Drainage Trims FY24 Net Sales Outlook; Boosts Dividend 14% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, water management solutions firm Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) trimmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2025, based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects net sales in a range of $2.900 billion to $2.975 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $2.925 billion to $3.025 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $2.99 billion for the year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.99 billion for the year.

Separately, the company's Board of Directors has approved a 14 percent higher quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.16 per share, payable on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.