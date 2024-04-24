Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Stock Moves 0.02%: What You Should Know

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) closed at $160.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of water drainage systems and pipes had lost 4.48% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 6.13% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Advanced Drainage Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 16, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $608.65 million, down 1.44% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.63% lower. Currently, Advanced Drainage Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means Advanced Drainage Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that WMS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

