Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Price Target Increased by 17.30% to 181.33

The average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) has been revised to 181.33 / share. This is an increase of 17.30% from the prior estimate of 154.59 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 198.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.86% from the latest reported closing price of 163.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.30%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 71,595K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,380K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 61.19% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,707K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 2.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,164K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,955K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Advanced Drainage Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.