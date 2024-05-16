News & Insights

Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 Profit Up, Above Estimates - Update

May 16, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Looking ahead, for the full year, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) expects sales of $2.925 billion to $3.025 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $3 billion. Annual adjusted EBITDA is seen in the range of $940 million to $980 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $250 million to $300 million for the year.

Q4 Results:

Advanced Drainage Systems reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $94.822 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $85.893 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $653.840 million from $617.559 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $94.822 Mln. vs. $85.893 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $653.840 Mln vs. $617.559 Mln last year.

