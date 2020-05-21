Markets
WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 Profit Matches Estimates; Sales Up 36.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) reported fourth quarter net income per share of $0.01, flat with a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased 95.6% to $72.1 million.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 36.2%, to $370.8 million, compared to $272.2 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $356.4 million for the quarter.

In fiscal 2021, the company projects capital expenditures to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular