Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Advanced Drainage Systems's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Advanced Drainage Systems had US$1.30b of debt, up from US$787.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$463.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$833.6m. NYSE:WMS Debt to Equity History September 2nd 2022

How Healthy Is Advanced Drainage Systems' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Advanced Drainage Systems had liabilities of US$504.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.71b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$463.7m as well as receivables valued at US$427.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.33b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Advanced Drainage Systems has a humongous market capitalization of US$11.1b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Advanced Drainage Systems has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Advanced Drainage Systems grew its EBIT by 70% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Advanced Drainage Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Advanced Drainage Systems recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Advanced Drainage Systems's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Overall, we don't think Advanced Drainage Systems is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Advanced Drainage Systems that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

