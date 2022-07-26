Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Advanced Drainage Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$448m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$391m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Advanced Drainage Systems has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Advanced Drainage Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Advanced Drainage Systems.

What Can We Tell From Advanced Drainage Systems' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Advanced Drainage Systems. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 185% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Advanced Drainage Systems' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Advanced Drainage Systems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

