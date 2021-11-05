Advanced Drainage Systems' (NYSE:WMS) 43% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 457%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In more good news, the share price has risen 9.5% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 7.8% in the last month.

Since the stock has added US$666m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Advanced Drainage Systems managed to grow its earnings per share at 40% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 41%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:WMS Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Advanced Drainage Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Advanced Drainage Systems' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Advanced Drainage Systems, it has a TSR of 505% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Advanced Drainage Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 79% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 43%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Advanced Drainage Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Advanced Drainage Systems that you should be aware of.

We will like Advanced Drainage Systems better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.