Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $125.73, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMS was $125.73, representing a -6.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.84 and a 83.15% increase over the 52 week low of $68.65.

WMS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS). WMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports WMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 45.56%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wms Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 7.89% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of WMS at 4.41%.

