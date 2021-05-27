Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $113.95, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMS was $113.95, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.89 and a 163.22% increase over the 52 week low of $43.29.

WMS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS). WMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports WMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 63.71%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNY with an increase of 5.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WMS at 0.83%.

