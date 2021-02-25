Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WMS has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of WMS was $112.58, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.85 and a 408.72% increase over the 52 week low of $22.13.
WMS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports WMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 191.74%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to WMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WMS as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
- First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- iShares Trust (IFRA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 42.43% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of WMS at 5.75%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.