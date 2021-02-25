Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WMS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMS was $112.58, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.85 and a 408.72% increase over the 52 week low of $22.13.

WMS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports WMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 191.74%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 42.43% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of WMS at 5.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.