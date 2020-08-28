Dividends
WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.97, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMS was $55.97, representing a -9.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.65 and a 152.91% increase over the 52 week low of $22.13.

WMS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports WMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 175.7%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WMS as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 24.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WMS at 3.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

