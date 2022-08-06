Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$914m, some 7.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.22, 62% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:WMS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Advanced Drainage Systems' four analysts is for revenues of US$3.24b in 2023, which would reflect a modest 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 73% to US$7.30. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.00 in 2023. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 22% to US$151, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Advanced Drainage Systems analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$118. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Advanced Drainage Systems shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Advanced Drainage Systems' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 10.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Advanced Drainage Systems is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Advanced Drainage Systems following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Advanced Drainage Systems analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Advanced Drainage Systems has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

