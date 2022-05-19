Markets
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit, but misses estimates

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.721 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $16.181 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.8% to $678.187 million from $443.809 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $39.721 Mln. vs. $16.181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $678.187 Mln vs. $443.809 Mln last year.

