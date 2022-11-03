Markets
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

November 03, 2022 — 07:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $152 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $63.229M, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $884.209 million from $706.471M last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $152 Mln. vs. $63.229M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.9 -Revenue (Q2): $884.209 Mln vs. $706.471M last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.100Bln-$3.200Bln

