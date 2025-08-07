Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $143.92 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $161.40 million, or $2.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $829.88 million from $815.33 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.92 Mln. vs. $161.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue: $829.88 Mln vs. $815.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.825 - $2.975 Bln

