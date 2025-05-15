Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $77.16 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $94.82 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $615.76 million from $653.84 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.16 Mln. vs. $94.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $615.76 Mln vs. $653.84 Mln last year.

