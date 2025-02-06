Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.23 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $105.64 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $690.54 million from $662.37 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

For fiscal 2025, Advanced Drainage Systems expects net sales in the range of $2.900 billion - $2.975 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $2.93 billion.

The company's Board has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, up 14% from last year, to be paid on March 14, to shareholders of record on February 28.

