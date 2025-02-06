ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $WMS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ($WMS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $690,540,000, beating estimates of $681,320,750 by $9,219,250.
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 654,534 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,866,563
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC added 650,052 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,146,011
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 518,904 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,550,952
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 472,088 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,193,350
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 441,501 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,386,297
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 369,768 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,745,180
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 361,574 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,824,969
