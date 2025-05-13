ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $WMS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ($WMS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $662,369,221 and earnings of $1.10 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WMS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.