Advanced Drainage Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WMS

In trading on Monday, shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.59, changing hands as low as $110.77 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMS's low point in its 52 week range is $93.66 per share, with $138.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.