Advanced Drainage Sees FY27 Net Sales Growth; Boosts Dividend 11%; Stock Down 4.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, water management solutions firm Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) initiated net sales guidance for the full-year 2027 between $3.35 billion and $3.55 billion.

Separately, the company's Board of Directors has approved an 11 percent higher quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, WMS is trading on the NYSE at $131.00, down $6.10 or 4.45 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.