Advanced Drainage price target lowered to $172 from $194 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Advanced Drainage (WMS) to $172 from $194 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s guidance was cut as non residential, weather and input cost pressures are abound, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

