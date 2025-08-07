Advanced Drainage Confirms FY26 Net Sales Outlook; Boosts Dividend 13% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, water management solutions firm Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) confirmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project net sales in a range of $2.825 billion to $2.975 billion.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $2.90 billion for the year.

Separately, the company's Board of Directors has approved a 13 percent higher quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.18 per share, payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

