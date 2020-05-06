Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (Symbol: ADSW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.66, changing hands as high as $32.84 per share. Advanced Disposal Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADSW's low point in its 52 week range is $28.55 per share, with $33.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.