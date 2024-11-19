Advanced Braking Technology’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.
Advanced Braking Technology Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed. This positive outcome includes the re-election of directors and other key proposals, showcasing strong shareholder support. Investors may find this stability encouraging as the company moves forward.
