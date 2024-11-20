News & Insights

Advanced Braking Technology Updates Earnings, Maintains Global Demand

November 20, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology has corrected an error in its 2024 AGM presentation slides concerning Earnings Per Share, revising the figures to 0.36 cents for FY23 and 0.41 cents for FY24. The company, known for its innovative and durable braking solutions, continues to see strong international demand across various industries due to its focus on safety and environmental responsibility. This correction highlights ABT’s commitment to transparency as it grows its global presence.

