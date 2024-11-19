News & Insights

Advanced Braking Technology Lists New Shares on ASX

November 19, 2024 — 12:30 am EST

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,180,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ABV, following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This development could attract attention from investors looking at the company’s growth and future potential in the market.

