Advanced Braking Technology Director Increases Stake

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has announced that director Les Guthrie has acquired 120,000 ordinary shares via an on-market purchase through LGSG Investments Pty Ltd. This transaction, valued at $10,080, reflects a growing interest in the company’s stock. Investors may find this move indicative of confidence in the company’s future performance.

