Advanced Braking Technology Director Increases Stake

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has reported a change in the interest of its director, David Slack, who acquired an additional 2,659,460 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases his total holdings, indicating his growing confidence in the company’s prospects, a point of interest for investors monitoring insider activity.

