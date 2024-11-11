Advanced Braking Technology Director Increases Stake

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.
Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has reported a change in the interest of its director, David Slack, who acquired an additional 2,659,460 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases his total holdings, indicating his growing confidence in the company’s prospects, a point of interest for investors monitoring insider activity.
For further insights into AU:ABV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Tesla Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Win
- Morgan Stanley Sets the Bar for Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
- Adobe Shares (NASDAQ:ADBE) Jump as Company Embraces AI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.